Panthers Bench Cam Newton In Fourth Quarter Of Blowout Loss

It was a tough showing for Cam Newton against the Miami Dolphins.

In his second start since rejoining the Carolina Panthers, the quarterback was benched in the fourth quarter in favor of backup P.J. Walker.

To that point, Newton had completed just five of his 21 pass attempts for 92 yards with two interceptions. Yikes.

Cam Newton was benched after a tough day against Miami: pic.twitter.com/2TraD8j3At — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 28, 2021

It was definitely a stark contrast from his Week 11 start against the Washington Football Team, where he completed 21 of his 27 attempts for 189 yards with two touchdowns and rushed for 46 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries.

Was this just a bad game, or are we coming back down to earth, thus making Bill Belichick once again right about cutting someone?

Maybe we’ll find out next week if Newton gets another shot.