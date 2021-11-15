How N’Keal Harry Quietly Made Important Plays For Patriots Vs. Browns

“I thought he did a good job for us,” head coach Bill Belichick said Monday morning. “N’Keal’s got good size, he’s a competitive blocker. Cleveland played a lot of loaded fronts there with a safety in (Ronnie) Harrison down in the box, so for the receivers, somebody’s got to block those guys. There’s multiple players that have to do it, but N’Keal had a number of opportunities to block them, and I thought he blocked competitively.”

At this point, it seems unlikely Harry ever will live up to his draft status as the 32nd overall pick in 2019. In six games this season, he has just six catches on eight targets (though he’s averaging an impressive 17.2 yards per reception on those grabs). The odds of him suddenly morphing into D.K. Metcalf or A.J. Brown after three seasons of subpar pass-catching production are slim.

But the big-bodied 23-year-old has found a valuable niche as a borderline blocking specialist for a Patriots team that wants to punish opponents on the ground. New England has rushed for 148, 142, 151 and 184 yards during its current four-game win streak.

Harry played a season-high 35 offensive snaps (52%) against Cleveland and was used as a run blocker on 23 of them, per Pro Football Focus. His lone target came midway through the fourth quarter with the Patriots leading 35-7.

“I said this since Day 1: N’Keal has come in here and kind of just rolled with the punches but continued to be who he is,” said receiver Jakobi Meyers, who was part of Harry’s rookie class. “He’s a guy that’s going to go out there and grit it out and just make the tough plays that we need him to make. I kind of admire it. Just being able to see him do his thing, it’s little things like that that make you want to be a better player and just try to match his energy.”