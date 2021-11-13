NESN Logo Sign In

Kevin Garnett had to sue one of his financial managers after being defrauded out of $77 million in 2018.

The federal lawsuit didn’t come until after the Boston Celtics legend had hung up the sneakers on his Hall of Fame career, with Garnett alleging his accountant at the time enabled Charles Banks IV of Atlanta to defraud Garnett through businesses in which Garnett and Banks shared were involved in.

The irony of it all? He never trusted financial institutions with his money to begin with.

Early in his career, he actually kept his money in bags and under his mattress.

“The funny part, I didn’t believe in banks,” Garnett said in his new Showtime documentary “Anything Is Possible” which debuted Friday. My first couple of years we brown bagged it — I had like $2-3 million under my mattress. Yeah, then I learned about direct deposit.”

Certainly Garnett has much more sophisticated and trustworthy methods of managing his money. The documentary should help that cause, too.