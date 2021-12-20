In this Article: NFL NFL Draft

2022 NFL Draft: How Order Looks After Week 15 Wins By Lions, Texans

The Jaguars now have the inside track to the No. 1 overall pick

by

The 2022 NFL Draft saw a bit of a shake up during Week 15 of the 2021 season with both the Houston Texans and Detroit Lions earning their third and second wins of the campaign, respectively.

The Texans defeated the woeful Jacksonville Jaguars while the Lions earned a stunner over the NFC West-leading Arizona Cardinals. The Cardinals, of note, were the top seed in the conference just six days ago before consecutive losses.

It was one of a pair of shocking upsets as the New Orleans Saints shut out Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on “Sunday Night Football.”

Anyway, here is how the NFL draft would look if the season were to end Sunday night.

1. Jacksonville Jaguars (2-12)
2. Detroit Lions (2-11-1)
3. Houston Texans (3-11)
4. New York Jets (3-11)
5. New York Giants (4-10)
6. New York Giants (via Chicago Bears, 4-9)
7. Carolina Panthers (5-9)
8. New York Jets (via the Seattle Seahawks, 5-8)
9. Atlanta Falcons (6-8)
10. Philadelphia Eagles (6-7)
11. Minnesota Vikings (6-7)
12. Washington Football Team (6-7)
13. Las Vegas Raiders (6-7)
14. Philadelphia Eagles (via Miami Dolphins, 7-7)
15. Denver Broncos (7-7)
16. Pittsburgh Steelers (7-6-1)
17. Cleveland Browns (7-6)
18. Baltimore Ravens (8-6)

Of note, picks No. 19 through 32 are held by teams currently in the NFL playoff picture.

