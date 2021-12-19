Jaguars Fan Runs Across End Zone While James Robinson Scores TD

NESN Logo Sign In

A fan ran across the end zone Sunday as the Jacksonville Jaguars scored a touchdown, and somehow that’s not the weirdest thing to happen to that team this season.

During the second quarter of the Jags’ game against the equally bad Houston Texans, running back James Robinson punched in a touchdown on the goal line. But upon a closer look at the video, you can see a fan sprinting across the end zone right as the ball is snapped.

Hey, you have to commend the fan for even being excited enough to go to a Jaguars game right now.

This is Jacksonville’s first game since canning head coach Urban Meyer who, ironically, refused to play Robinson despite him being one of its best offensive weapons.

So, maybe this is validation that parting with Meyer was a good move: Robinson is scoring touchdowns and fans are happy, even if they’re committing low-level crimes.