Ben Roethlisberger Reveals Steelers-Browns Game Could Be His Last At Heinz Field

NESN Logo Sign In

Ben Roethlisberger all but confirmed his pending retirement Thursday when he said Monday night’s matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns could be his final game at Heinz Field.

Reports surfaced earlier this month that this likely would be the quarterback’s final season, and it seems that is going to be the case.

“Looking at the bigger picture, I would say all signs are pointing to this could be it — regular season, that is,” Roethlisberger told reporters Thursday, per ESPN. “I know we still have a chance to potentially get a playoff game there if things fall our way and we take care of business and things have to happen. In the grand scheme of things, in terms of regular seasons, signs are pointing that way that this could be it.”

Roethlisberger has spent his 18 years in the NFL as a member of the Steelers.

Monday’s game has a lot on the line for Pittsburgh. Should the Steelers — who are on the outside looking in at the NFL playoff picture — beat their division rival, they’d stay alive in the hunt while diminishing the Browns’ hopes at playing beyond the regular season.

Roethlisberger, 39, isn’t focused on the possibility of not playing at Heinz Field again after Monday, though.

“My focus is winning this game. If it is indeed my last regular-season game here, it’s going to be one of most important games of my career,” he said. “I’ve been so blessed to play in front of the best fans in all of sports, the best venue. What better way to have a last regular-season potential game than ‘Monday Night Football’ against a division opponent. It’s just special.”