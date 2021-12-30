Thursday's Cleveland Browns Practice Report ahead of Week 17 meeting with the Steelers by SportsGrid 5 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Scott Petrak of The Chronicle-Telegram reports that Browns running back Kareem Hunt isn’t practicing on Thursday.

On Monday, Hunt initially cleared COVID protocols but has yet to rejoin the team on the practice field since an ankle injury in Week 14. The Browns injury report also included CB Troy Hill, DT Malik Jackson, and S John Johnson III, as all three players missed practice.

Cleveland travels to Pittsburgh to take on the Steelers on Monday night. This will be the second meeting between the two teams after Pittsburgh won 15-10 as a 5.5-point underdog on Halloween. Pittsburgh will be an underdog in the rematch, with Cleveland laying as many as 3.5 points.

However, it’s worth noting that the underdog is 4-1 against the spread (ATS) in the past five meetings and that Pittsburgh is also 4-1 ATS in the previous five head-t0-heads. With both trends active on Monday night, taking the points with the home dog might be the way to go.

