Bills’ Cole Beasley Says Rules, Not COVID-19, Keeping Him Out Vs. Patriots

Buffalo Bills receiver Cole Beasley on Tuesday was added to the NFL’s reserve/COVID-19 list, and predictably, he wasn’t happy about it.

After reportedly testing positive for the virus, his unvaccinated status guarantees that he’ll have to miss the Bills’ Week 16 matchup in New England against the Patriots.

Beasley, who has been outspoken about vaccine mandates since the summer, took to Instagram to express his frustration with the NFL’s latest protocol modification that ended routine testing for asymptomatic, vaccinated players

“Just to be clear Covid is not keeping me out of this game,” Beasley said on Instagram. “The rules are. Vaxxed players are playing with Covid every week now because they don’t test. One of my vaxxed teammates is in the hospital missing games. I’m sure he didn’t get this same energy. Thank you for those who support. Everyone else, if you don?t get what’s happening then there is nothing anybody can do for you.”

Unvaccinated players who test positive for the virus must remain away from their team for 10 days.

The hospitalized teammate Beasley mentions is believed to be Bills guard Jonathan Feliciano, who said Tuesday that he spent time in the emergency room due to COVID-19 this past weekend.