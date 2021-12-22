Rams QB Matthew Stafford Just Made History Tuesday Vs. Seahawks

NESN Logo Sign In

Matthew Stafford made history Tuesday night.

The Los Angeles Rams quarterback has had an illustrious career since being drafted first overall in the 2009 NFL Draft out of the University of Georgia and became the fastest signal caller to reach 50,000 passing yards in the squad’s Week 15 clash with the Seattle Seahawks.

Stafford is a one-time Pro Bowl selection and throughout his career never has led the league in passing yards in a season, but has consistently put up eye-popping passing numbers — even when he didn’t always have the greatest supporting cast around him.

The 33-year-old has a chance to set a new career-high in passing this season. Stafford recorded his career-best 5,038-yard season in 2011, but prior to his team’s Tuesday night clash with Seattle was on pace for 5,098 this season.

It’s certainly been an impressive year for the Stafford in Los Angeles and there could be more on the way.