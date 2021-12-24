Bills Place Another Key Receiver On COVID List Ahead Of Patriots Game

NESN Logo Sign In

The Buffalo Bills already were going to be without top slot receiver Cole Beasley for Sunday’s matchup with the New England Patriots. Now, Gabriel Davis will be sidelined, as well.

The Bills on Friday placed Davis and guard Cody Ford on the reserve/COVID-19 list, head coach Sean McDermott announced on WGR 550 radio in Buffalo. Beasley landed on COVID reserve earlier this week.

McDermott – Cody Ford and Gabriel Davis have been added to the reserve COVID-19 list — WGR 550 (@WGR550) December 24, 2021

Davis and Beasley both are unvaccinated, per a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, meaning they have no chance of clearing COVID protocol in time for Sunday’s game. Unvaccinated players who are placed on the COVID list must sit out a minimum of 10 days.

Both Bills? WRs Gabriel Davis and Cole Beasley are unvaccinated and out for Sunday?s game vs. Patriots, per sources. https://t.co/lI8YDoMZ4N — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 24, 2021

Davis, a second-year wide receiver out of UCF, has four touchdown catches in his last three games and was expected to play a significant role Sunday with Beasley unavailable. He scored Buffalo’s lone touchdown in its 14-10 loss to New England in Week 13.

“He’s a really good player for them that they have a role for,” Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said of Davis on Wednesday. “His role may expand this week. It wouldn’t surprise me if it did, but we’ll see. He’s done a good job for them.”