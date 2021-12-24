Bills Place Another Key Receiver On COVID List Ahead Of Patriots Game

The Buffalo Bills already were going to be without top slot receiver Cole Beasley for Sunday’s matchup with the New England Patriots. Now, Gabriel Davis will be sidelined, as well.
The Bills on Friday placed Davis and guard Cody Ford on the reserve/COVID-19 list, head coach Sean McDermott announced on WGR 550 radio in Buffalo. Beasley landed on COVID reserve earlier this week.
Davis and Beasley both are unvaccinated, per a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, meaning they have no chance of clearing COVID protocol in time for Sunday’s game. Unvaccinated players who are placed on the COVID list must sit out a minimum of 10 days.
Davis, a second-year wide receiver out of UCF, has four touchdown catches in his last three games and was expected to play a significant role Sunday with Beasley unavailable. He scored Buffalo’s lone touchdown in its 14-10 loss to New England in Week 13.
“He’s a really good player for them that they have a role for,” Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said of Davis on Wednesday. “His role may expand this week. It wouldn’t surprise me if it did, but we’ll see. He’s done a good job for them.”
With no Beasley and now no Davis, the Patriots will be able to focus more of their defensive attention on top Bills wideout Stefon Diggs. Buffalo also should have Emmanuel Sanders back this week. He missed last Sunday’s win over the Carolina Panthers with a knee injury but was a full practice participant Thursday.
The Patriots could be shorthanded at receiver, as well, as Kendrick Bourne (COVID list) and Nelson Agholor (concussion) both missed practice Wednesday and Thursday.
Ford has started seven games at right guard for Buffalo this season.
The winner of Sunday’s game will gain control of the AFC East, with the Patriots able to clinch a division title with a win and a Miami Dolphins loss. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET at Gillette Stadium.