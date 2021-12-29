Bradley Beal To Celtics? Chris Mannix Assesses Trade Possibility

NESN Logo Sign In

The 2021-22 NBA trade deadline is a little over a month away, so it’s time to talk about a hypothetical blockbuster that’s been floated for years: Bradley Beal to the Celtics.

It’s unclear how aggressively Boston has pursued Beal in the past, if at all. But the C’s potentially are a superstar away from being a legitimate NBA Finals contender and the Wizards guard shares a close bond with Celtics franchise cornerstone Jayson Tatum.

If a team is interested in adding Beal, now might be the time to strike. The three-time All-Star only has one year remaining on his current deal with Washington, and the sides don’t appear to be close to an extension. The uncertainty regarding Beal’s future in the nation’s capital leads Chris Mannix to believe a Beal-to-Boston blockbuster is a possibility.

“The player — and I’ve said this on these airwaves before — that I would continue to keep my eye on is Bradley Beal,” Mannix said Monday on “Celtics Pregame Live,” as transcribed by NBC Sports Boston. “We are now inching towards that trade deadline. Beal is having one of the worst statistical seasons in his last five or six years. There’s still no indication either way if he’s going to re-sign a long-term contract with Washington. And if the Wizards aren’t certain that he is going to re-sign there, it would be malpractice of them not to seek out the best possible offer for him.

“I’m not saying the Celtics can get him — there will be a lot of teams interested in Bradley Beal if he goes on the block — but that is a situation I’d be keeping a close eye on.”

Acquiring Beal could prove to have a multi-faceted positive effect on the Celtics. Not only would Boston instantly improve, but the deal likely would greatly satisfy Tatum.

Given the way things are trending with the C’s, Tatum very well could want out in the not-so-distant future unless major roster changes are made.