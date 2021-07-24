NESN Logo Sign In

Bradley Beal reportedly is contemplating a trade request, and a subsequent rumor has narrowed Boston down as the “preferred destination.”

The Washington Wizards guard long has been linked to the Celtics in speculation due to his close friendship with fellow St. Louis native Jayson Tatum. Two reports from Bleacher Report on Saturday kept the conversation alive.

But take them with a grain of salt. The first report, from Jake Fischer, said front offices around the league are hearing that Beal is contemplating on requesting a trade ahead of the 2021 NBA Draft, scheduled for this Tuesday.

Fischer’s sources narrowed down the teams Beal would “welcome” a trade to: the Celtics, Golden State Warriors, Miami Heat or Philadelphia 76ers.

Word has spread across front offices around the NBA: Bradley Beal is weighing whether to request a trade from the Washington Wizards.



?He knows he has to make a decision before the draft,? said one source with knowledge of Beal?s thinking. More @BR_NBA: https://t.co/M1vhNx0ZRn — Jake Fischer (@JakeLFischer) July 24, 2021

Just over two hours later, Jason Dumas reported Boston “would be a preferred destination to play with longtime friend Jayson Tatum and compete for a championship.”

Source: If Brad Beal does in fact move forward and request a trade, Boston would be a preferred destination to play with longtime friend Jayson Tatum and compete for a championship. — Jason Dumas (@JDumasReports) July 24, 2021

If Beal actually is on the trade market, most of the NBA will hope to be a potential suitor.