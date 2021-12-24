Celtics Needed Five Tweets To Fit Injury Report Ahead Of Bucks Game

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics have quite the lengthy injury report heading into Saturday’s matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks.

So lengthy, in fact, it took them five tweets to post the whole thing — featuring 14 different players — on Twitter.

That’s certainly concerning, especially in the age of 280-character tweets. Here’s a rundown:

QUESTIONABLE

Juancho Hernangomez (health and safety protocols)

Al Horford (health and safety protocols)

Romeo Langford (left Achilles tendinopathy)

Jabari Parker (health and safety protocols)

Marcus Smart (left hip contusion)

Brodric Thomas (health and safety protocols)

OUT

Bruno Fernando (health and safety protocols)

Enes Freedom (health and safety protocols)

Sam Hauser (health and safety protocols)

Justin Jackson (health and safety protocols)

C.J. Miles (health and safety protocols)

Aaron Nesmith (health and safety protocols)

Josh Richardson (health and safety protocols)

Grant Williams (health and safety protocols)

The Celtics have been dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak since the beginning of the week, but it doesn’t seem to be getting any better based on this injury report. Fernando, Miles and Jackson all were new additions to the COVID-19 protocol, following the addition of Freedom following Wednesday’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Miles and Jackson were among the replacement players signed by the Celtics amid the COVID-19 outbreak. The team reportedly added two others Friday in Al-Farouq Aminu and Norvel Pelle, who would join the six players not listed on the Celtics’ injury report, as pointed out by NBA reporter Keith Smith.