Celtics Rumors: Two Bigs Sign 10-Day Deals Amid COVID-19 Woes

The Boston Celtics are bringing in some more reinforcements.

With eight players entering the NBA’s health and safety protocols over the last week, Boston already has signed a number of veterans to hardship deals, which now allow one player to join the team (and not count against the roster limit) for every player sidelined for a virus-related reason.

C.J. Miles and Justin Jackson were the first pair of replacement players brought to Boston before Joe Johnson, a first-round pick by the team in 2001, rejoined the team and made his debut to thunderous applause Wednesday against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Now, Al-Farouq Aminu and Norvel Pelle reportedly are headed to Boston. Shams Charania of The Athletic first reported the news Friday morning and it later was confirmed by Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe.

Both players appeared in the NBA last season.

Aminu split time between the Orlando Magic and Chicago Bulls, totaling 23 games with 4.4 points per game. He was traded by the Bulls to the San Antonio Spurs in August but was waived by the team in October.

Since he was drafted eighth overall by the Los Angeles Clippers in 2010, the 31-year-old has played for six teams, in addition to the Celtics.