NBA Rumors: Celtics’ Enes Freedom Enters COVID-19 Protocol

The Boston Celtics’ list of players in the COVID-19 protocols now stands at eight.

Although they’ve yet to have games rescheduled, and played as recently as Wednesday, the Celtics are dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak. That list grew to eight Thursday, as The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported Enes Freedom had been added.

That could force the Celtics to sign yet another player to a 10-day contract. They’ve already added C.J. Miles and Joe Johnson this week.

In addition to Freedom, Sam Hauser, Juancho Hernangomez, Al Horford, Jabari Parker, Josh Richardson, Brodric Thomas and Grant Williams all are in the protocols. It’s unclear if any will be cleared in time for Saturday’s Christmas Day game against the Milwaukee Bucks.