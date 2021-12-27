Celtics Injury Report: Boston Starting To Get Reinforcements Back From COVID

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics are starting to get some reinforcements back.

The Celtics have been dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak that has placed at least 14 different players in the NBA’s health and safety protocols — including All-Star forward Jayson Tatum — but they have two players returning Monday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Celtics will have both Grant Williams and Al Horford back as they hit the road to take on the 15-17 Timberwolves at Target Center.

The Timberwolves also have been hit hard by COVID-19 and will be without both Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards on Monday night.