Jaguars Place 10 Players On COVID List Ahead Of Patriots Matchup

As if the Jacksonville Jaguars weren’t dealing with enough already, they’re now having to navigate a COVID-19 outbreak.

The 2-13 Jaguars, who will visit the 9-6 New England Patriots this Sunday at Gillette Stadium, placed a total of 10 players on the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday.

That group includes three tight ends (Dan Arnold, Chris Manhertz and Luke Farrell), three defensive linemen (former Patriot Malcom Brown, DaVon Hamilton and Jihad Ward), two edge rushers (K’Lavon Chaisson and Lerentee McCray) and starting offensive linemen Brandon Linder and Andrew Norwell.

Players who are vaccinated and asymptomatic could return before Sunday if they meet the NFL’s testing requirements. Unvaccinated players must miss at least 10 days, ruling them out for this week’s game.

The Jaguars also officially placed leading rusher James Robinson on injured reserve after the running back tore his Achilles during Sunday’s loss to the New York Jets.

Jacksonville, which fired head coach Urban Meyer earlier this month, faces a monumental challenge this week against the slumping Patriots. New England entered the week as 16.5-point favorites in some sportsbooks — a number that could rise if more Jags COVID cases emerge.