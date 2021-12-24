Hawaii Bowl, Only Major Sporting Event On Christmas Eve, Canceled Due To COVID-19

NESN Logo Sign In

You can stop aimlessly scrolling through your TV guide; you’re not going crazy.

The Hawaii Bowl, originally scheduled for Dec. 24 at 8 p.m. ET, was canceled, so there are no major professional sporting events taking place Christmas Eve.

Yup. No NHL, no NFL, no NBA. No men’s or women’s college hockey or college basketball, either. The Hawaii Bowl — between host Hawaii and Memphis — was a sports fan’s only hope Friday, unless you count the Hawaii-Southern Florida basketball game that tipped off at 1:30 a.m. ET.

Hawaii announced Thursday night the team was having roster issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic, injuries and transfers.

“The health and safety of our student-athletes is the most important part of this decision,” Hawaii athletic director David Matlin said in a statement. “The recent surge in COVID-19 cases has forced us to not participate in this game.”

There’s a full slate of action scheduled across different leagues Saturday, with five NBA games, two NFL games and the Camellia Bowl between Georgia State and Ball State.

As for Friday, though? Just turn on the 24-hour “A Christmas Story” marathon and let it be.