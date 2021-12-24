Giants Vs. Eagles Odds, Betting Lines, Picks & Preview For Week 16 On FanDuel Sportsbook by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Philadelphia Eagles will host the New York Giants in an NFC East battle on Sunday as they look to win a rivalry matchup on their quest to make the postseason. Let’s look at the bets we believe you should consider backing.

The New York Giants have been NFC cellar dwellers for most of the season, and with the second-worst record in the conference, their season is all but over. With starting quarterback Daniel Jones officially out for the remainder of the season, third-string quarterback Jake Fromm, a member of the roster for less than four weeks, will be making his first career start on Sunday against the Eagles. It’s only going to make a Giants offense that ranks 30th in the league in points per drive even more dire, which bodes well for Philadelphia, who is the lone team in this matchup with something to play for. With playoff implications, a home environment, and an inexperienced, third-string quarterback as the opposition, this feels like a spot to avoid overthinking and just lay the points here before it gets past -10. Take the Eagles on the spread in this NFC East bout.

All NFL game predictions and picks are courtesy of SportsGrid.

