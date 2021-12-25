Did John Lynch Reveal True Feelings Toward Jimmy Garoppolo On Twitter?

NESN Logo Sign In

John Lynch on Wednesday said he had no regrets about keeping quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo on the roster, even after trading up in the NFL draft to select Trey Lance.

But the San Francisco 49ers general manager has a recent Twitter like that may suggest otherwise.

On Friday night, Twitter seized on the fact that Lynch allegedly liked a tweet calling for the team to “Leave Jimmy in Nashville.” Of course, once the screenshot began to spread, Lynch unliked the tweet.

The tweet in question was sent shortly after Garoppolo threw two picks in a 20-17 loss to the Tennessee Titans on “Thursday Night Football.” It certainly wasn’t anything new from 49ers Twitter, which has been calling for Lance to take over every time Garoppolo has begun to falter.

The former New England Patriots quarterback has been inconsistent this season, with an 8-6 record through 14 starts. His 10 interceptions are three shy of tying his career high, and he has a 68.0 completion percentage with 3,494 passing yards and 19 touchdowns.

Lance has appeared in five games with one start — a Week 5 loss to the Arizona Cardinals — for San Francisco this season.