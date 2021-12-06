Twitter Wondered Where Trey Lance Was Amid Jimmy Garoppolo’s Rough Outing

NESN Logo Sign In

Sunday wasn’t the best day for 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo as San Francisco fell to the Seattle Seahawks 30-23.

Garoppolo finished with 299 yards on 20-of-30 passing with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Meanwhile, the Seahawks rallied to score 16 unanswered points and secured the victory with a huge pair of pass breakups at the Seattle 3-yard line.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters Garoppolo “did some good things” but overall “he’s got to be better with the ball.”

Amidst all of that — and especially after the 49ers elected to use Garoppolo on a (failed) read option — Twitter naturally started calling for rookie backup Trey Lance, who hasn’t seen significant time since Week 5.

Trey lance should be warming up right now — Just Dan (@Dan117FTG) December 5, 2021

Idk what Trey Lance is supposed to be learning behind Jimmy — Alex (@dbs408) December 6, 2021

Was Trey Lance in the bathroom? ?? https://t.co/l67sfrlidB — HAT CLUB (@HatClub) December 5, 2021

Is Trey Lance hurt? Is he incapable of handling any kind of action? Any? What?s the deal with him? Why not use his attributes? — Carlos M. Ramírez (@Tomapapa) December 5, 2021

This showing came after reports noting how the 49ers plan to trade Garoppolo this offseason, which only thickens the plot.