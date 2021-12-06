Twitter Wondered Where Trey Lance Was Amid Jimmy Garoppolo’s Rough Outing

Sunday wasn’t the best day for 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo as San Francisco fell to the Seattle Seahawks 30-23.
Garoppolo finished with 299 yards on 20-of-30 passing with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Meanwhile, the Seahawks rallied to score 16 unanswered points and secured the victory with a huge pair of pass breakups at the Seattle 3-yard line.
Head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters Garoppolo “did some good things” but overall “he’s got to be better with the ball.”
Amidst all of that — and especially after the 49ers elected to use Garoppolo on a (failed) read option — Twitter naturally started calling for rookie backup Trey Lance, who hasn’t seen significant time since Week 5.
This showing came after reports noting how the 49ers plan to trade Garoppolo this offseason, which only thickens the plot.