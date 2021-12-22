‘Charlie Moore Outdoors’ Christmas Marathon: Mad Fisherman’s Christmas Eve Schedule On NESN Networks

It’s time for Charlie Moore to drum up the spirit of Christmas on NESN networks as only he can.

The Mad Fisherman’s annual two-day “Charlie Moore Outdoors” Christmas Marathon begins Friday. Viewers can watch between 7 a.m. ET and 7:30 p.m. when NESN+ airs “Mad Fish 25 for 25,” which celebrates a quarter century of Moore on NESN by re-airing his 25 favorite episodes.

The Christmas Eve Marathon begins in earnest at 7 p.m. on NESN with Moore’s customary “I’m Dreaming of a Charlie Moore Christmas.”

Then be sure to catch the premieres of two new episodes — “Winnipe-Happy” and “Newfound Love” at 8 and 8:30 p.m., respectively.

The Christmas Eve Marathon will run through until 10 p.m., giving viewers time to settle into the holiday.

Check out the full schedule for Christmas Eve below (all times Eastern).

7 p.m. — I’m Dreaming of a Charlie Moore Christmas

Angela and Charlie celebrate their annual Christmas bash. Angela makes Buffalo Chicken Dip and Charlie whips up his Cucumber-Salmon Appetizer. Maverick and Kingston make their television debut. Tony the Elf has a therapy session with St. Nik. Charlie visits Karma Asian Fusion for a New Year?s drink and a Christmas duck recipe. The Moore family celebrates Christmas and rings in the New Year.

7:30 p.m. — The Naughty List

Adam Pellerin breaks the news that the network’s own Mad Fisherman is on this year’s naughty list. Charlie contacts Tony the Elf and tries to convince him to get a meeting with Seanie Clause. Charlie catches fish with Tony the Elf and Seanie Claus in hopes of getting off the naughty list and invites everyone to a holiday celebration at Angelina’s in Tewksbury, Mass.