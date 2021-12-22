‘Charlie Moore Outdoors’ Christmas Marathon: Mad Fisherman’s Christmas Eve Schedule On NESN Networks

It’s time for Charlie Moore to drum up the spirit of Christmas on NESN networks as only he can.
The Mad Fisherman’s annual two-day “Charlie Moore Outdoors” Christmas Marathon begins Friday. Viewers can watch between 7 a.m. ET and 7:30 p.m. when NESN+ airs “Mad Fish 25 for 25,” which celebrates a quarter century of Moore on NESN by re-airing his 25 favorite episodes.
The Christmas Eve Marathon begins in earnest at 7 p.m. on NESN with Moore’s customary “I’m Dreaming of a Charlie Moore Christmas.”
Then be sure to catch the premieres of two new episodes — “Winnipe-Happy” and “Newfound Love” at 8 and 8:30 p.m., respectively.
The Christmas Eve Marathon will run through until 10 p.m., giving viewers time to settle into the holiday.
Check out the full schedule for Christmas Eve below (all times Eastern).
7 p.m. — I’m Dreaming of a Charlie Moore Christmas
Angela and Charlie celebrate their annual Christmas bash. Angela makes Buffalo Chicken Dip and Charlie whips up his Cucumber-Salmon Appetizer. Maverick and Kingston make their television debut. Tony the Elf has a therapy session with St. Nik. Charlie visits Karma Asian Fusion for a New Year?s drink and a Christmas duck recipe. The Moore family celebrates Christmas and rings in the New Year.
7:30 p.m. — The Naughty List
Adam Pellerin breaks the news that the network’s own Mad Fisherman is on this year’s naughty list. Charlie contacts Tony the Elf and tries to convince him to get a meeting with Seanie Clause. Charlie catches fish with Tony the Elf and Seanie Claus in hopes of getting off the naughty list and invites everyone to a holiday celebration at Angelina’s in Tewksbury, Mass.
8 p.m. — Winnipe-Happy
Charlie packs up the crew, boat and fishing gear and heads to one of his favorite places on earth, Lake Winnipesaukee in Wolfeboro, N.H. Mad Fish searches for smallmouth and largemouth bass. Charlie takes a tour of the world-famous New Hampshire Boat Museum. Angela and Charlie head to the Wolfetrap Restaurant with some friends for a celebratory drink.
8:30 p.m. — Newfound Love
The Mad Fisherman make a return visit to Newfound Lake in central New Hampshire. His goal is to catch a fish over four pounds. Charlie gives a history lesson regarding the lake. Charlie visit Twins Lounge with owner Kurt Kendall to critique a couple of cocktails. Charlie hangs out with his sons Anthony and Nikolas during the trip. After catching plenty of smallmouth bass, Charlie renames the lake: Newfound Love.
9 p.m. — Mad Fish Christmas
It’s Christmas as only Mad Fish can deliver. Charlie tries to decorate the house, shop with his family, and get everything just right for the holidays, but naturally he winds up fishing, with Santa, Rudolph, and a disgruntled elf. See the holiday mayhem as only Charlie Moore can deliver.
9:30 p.m. — I’m Dreaming of a Charlie Moore Christmas
