Eight Thoughts On Mac Jones’ Performance In Patriots’ Loss To Bills

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — A win Sunday would have all but clinched a division title for Mac Jones and the New England Patriots. Now, that title is Buffalo’s to lose.

The Bills defeated the Patriots 33-21 at Gillette Stadium to exact revenge for New England’s Week 13 win in Orchard Park, N.Y., and seize control of the AFC East.

As he did in last week’s loss in Indianapolis, Jones led two second-half touchdown drives but couldn’t overcome an uninspiring start. The rookie quarterback completed 14 of 32 passes for 145 yards and no touchdowns with two interceptions.

Jones set new career lows in completion percentage (43.8%), yards per attempt (4.5) and passer rating (31.4) as the 9-7 Patriots fell to sixth place in the AFC playoff standings.

Here are eight thoughts on Jones’ performance:

— New England’s passing game was nearly nonexistent in the first half. Jones went just 5-for-13 over the first two quarters, and none of his completions traveled more than 6 yards downfield in the air.

The rookie closed out the half with incompletions on each of his final six passes — including one that was wiped out by a roughing the passer penalty — and eight of his last nine. The Patriots crossed midfield just once before halftime.