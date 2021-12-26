Josh Allen Joins Exclusive Company With Stellar Game Against Patriots

NESN Logo Sign In

Josh Allen delivered the dagger to the Patriots’ heart Sunday afternoon at Gillette Stadium and made a bit of history in the process.

Allen squashed New England’s slim hopes of staging a comeback when he gave the Bills a two-score lead with a shovel pass touchdown to Dawson Knox late in the fourth quarter. It marked the third passing touchdown of the game for Allen, who racked up 314 yards through the air in his team’s 33-21 triumph.

Heading into the important divisional clash, Peyton Manning was the only quarterback with multiple games of three-plus passing touchdowns against the Patriots in the Bill Belichick era. Allen, who carved up New England with three passing scores in Week 16 last season, now is on that list as well.

It’s tough to imagine Allen will pay much mind to the impressive feat, however. Far more important for the star quarterback is that the Bills reclaimed first place in the AFC East on Sunday and now control their own destiny of winning the division over the final two weeks of the regular season.

New England, meanwhile, now owns the sixth spot in the conference standings less than a month after holding the No. 1 spot, which comes with a first-round playoff bye.