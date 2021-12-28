Grant Williams, Al Horford Won’t Have Minutes Restriction In Celtics Return

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics may be missing Jayson Tatum against the Minnesota Timberwolves, but they’ll be getting a boost from the returns of Grant Williams and Al Horford — both of whom will not be limited as they return from a stint in the NBA’s health and safety protocols.

Head coach Ime Udoka said prior to Monday’s game that neither player will operate on a minutes restriction Monday as both were able to get in “a few workouts” prior to the game.

Both players entered the protocols on Dec. 17, marking the beginning of what would become an outbreak of sorts for the Celtics. At that time, the pair joined Jabari Parker in the protocols. But as they return 10 days later, Boston still has nine players out due to the virus.

Dennis Schröder entered the protocols Saturday before Tatum became the 14th Celtics player to enter them Monday morning.

“It’s been the story of the year. You lose a few, get a few back, so mix and match until further notice,” Udoka said Monday.

If it’s any consolation, the Timberwolves also are dealing with the virus and will be without stars Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards.

Celtics-Timberwolves tips off at 8 p.m. ET.