Cooper Kupp Made Rams, NFL History In Tuesday Tilt With Seahawks

Cooper Kupp undoubtedly has been the best wide receiver in the NFL this season and picked up some accolades Tuesday to help prove his case.
The Los Angeles Rams took on the Seattle Seahawks in an unconventional Tuesday Night Football matchup and Kupp shined once again.
The 28-year-old broke the Rams’ franchise record as he hauled in his 120th catch of the season — in just his 14th game — to put him past Rams greats Isaac Bruce and Torry Holt.
That wasn’t all for the Rams wideout. Kupp also set a new NFL record as he reached 90 or more receiving yards in his 10th straight game to put him past Odell Beckham Jr. and Hall of Famer Michael Irvin, according to Rams staff writer Stu Jackson.
It certainly was a night to remember for the fifth-year wide receiver.