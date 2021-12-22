Cooper Kupp Made Rams, NFL History In Tuesday Tilt With Seahawks

NESN Logo Sign In

Cooper Kupp undoubtedly has been the best wide receiver in the NFL this season and picked up some accolades Tuesday to help prove his case.

The Los Angeles Rams took on the Seattle Seahawks in an unconventional Tuesday Night Football matchup and Kupp shined once again.

The 28-year-old broke the Rams’ franchise record as he hauled in his 120th catch of the season — in just his 14th game — to put him past Rams greats Isaac Bruce and Torry Holt.

1??2??0?? receptions… and counting.@CooperKupp now holds the franchise record for most receptions in Rams history! ? pic.twitter.com/SiL44EbaEu — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) December 22, 2021

That wasn’t all for the Rams wideout. Kupp also set a new NFL record as he reached 90 or more receiving yards in his 10th straight game to put him past Odell Beckham Jr. and Hall of Famer Michael Irvin, according to Rams staff writer Stu Jackson.

Rams WR Cooper Kupp has his 10th-straight game with 90+ receiving yards, a new NFL record.



That breaks a tie with Hall of Famer Michael Irvin (1995) & current Rams teammate Odell Beckham Jr. (2014) for the longest such streak in the last 70 years, per @NFLResearch. — Stu Jackson (@StuJRams) December 22, 2021

It certainly was a night to remember for the fifth-year wide receiver.