Hilarious Kirk Cousins Interception Looks Even Worse With This Graphic

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins threw one of the worst interceptions you’ll ever see during Minnesota’s Week 15 win over the Chicago Bears on “Monday Night Football.”

Cousins’ third-and-eight throw, which came with under a minute left in the first half, was so bad that you probably thought it couldn’t get any worse. Well, you may be wrong.

NFL Next Gen Stats shared a graphic of Cousins’ interception by Chicago defensive back Deon Bush. And while the pass was intended — a very loose meaning of the word, of course — for Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson, there was very little chance he could have caught the pass. Cousins’ throw was caught by Bush at the Chicago 38-yard line while no Vikings receiver was past the Minnesota 48-yard line (Jefferson) when the pass was released. For those doing math at home, Jefferson, the closest receiver, was 14 yards away from where the ball landed.

Next Gen doesn't know what to do with this pass. It assigns it a –% probability of being completed. That seems generous.

This throw is art

pic.twitter.com/L7NGU3OwRR — PFF (@PFF) December 21, 2021

The Vikings ended up blocking a Chicago 48-yard field goal attempt on the ensuing possession, but that doesn’t make Cousins’ throw any less ridiculous.