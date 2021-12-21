Former Patriots Practice Squad QB Garrett Gilbert To Start For Washington Football Team

NESN Logo Sign In

Four days ago Garrett Gilbert woke up on the New England Patriots practice squad. He’ll start at quarterback Tuesday for the Washington Football Team.

Life comes at you fast.

Amid a COVID-19 outbreak that’s ripping through the league, the NFL was forced to reschedule some Week 15 games, including moving Washington’s game in Philadelphia against the Eagles to Tuesday night.

Unfortunately for Washington, both Taylor Heinicke and Kyle Allen hadn’t cleared COVID-19 protocols ahead of kickoff, ruling them out and giving Washington no choice but to roll with Gilbert, who they signed Friday in the event this might happen.

Hopefully the journeyman has gotten to know his new teammates in the last few days, but Ron Rivera at least is a familiar face. Gilbert played for Washington’s coach in 2017 and 2018 while a member of the Carolina Panthers.

Washington and Philadelphia get going at 7 p.m. ET at Lincoln Financial Field.