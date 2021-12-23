How Joe Johnson Set NBA Record By Wide Margin With Return To Celtics

NESN Logo Sign In

It’s been a minute since Joe Johnson last was a member of the Boston Celtics.

“Iso Joe,” as he’s known, was the Celtics’ first-round pick in 2001, only to be traded a few months into his rookie season. Now, 1,276 games and nearly two decades later, Johnson is back with the Celtics, as the 40-year-old signed a 10-day contract with Boston amid a rise in COVID-19 cases.

It’s an awesome story, one that brings a little bit of joy to a Celtics team that, this season, has not offered much to be happy about. And, it was record-setting by a fairly significant margin

From ESPN:

“He also … set a new record for time between games with the same team, as his 19 years and 308 days between appearances shatters the previous record of 14 years and 331 days, which was set by Lakers center James Edwards.”

Johnson had two points in Wednesday’s win over the Cleveland Cavaliers, which, naturally, was an isolation jumper.

Seeing many more of those might make for an increasingly entertaining Celtics season.