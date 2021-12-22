NBA Rumors: Shorthanded Celtics Signing Joe Johnson To 10-Day Contract

NESN Logo Sign In

Desperate times call for desperate measures, and that means Joe Johnson is coming back to wear Celtics green one more time.

Boston, which has been ravished by COVID-19, has signed Johnson to a 10-day contract, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Wednesday. The 20-year veteran is expected to play Wednesday night when the C’s take on the Cleveland Cavaliers at TD Garden.

When Johnson suits up, it will be his first NBA game since the 2018 playoffs when he came off the bench for the Houston Rockets. He also got some runs with the Detroit Pistons during the 2019 preseason but didn’t make the team.

The Celtics gave Johnson his start way back in 2001 when they drafted him with the 10th overall pick in the draft. He went on to have a very nice NBA career, flourishing with the Atlanta Hawks where he made six consecutive All-Star Games, averaging 21 points per game over that stretch.

Johnson is the second former NBA veteran signed by the Celtics this week. Boston also added C.J. Miles earlier in the week, and he’s also expected to see time Wednesday night.