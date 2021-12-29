If Bill Belichick Tested Positive For COVID, Who Would Coach Patriots?

NESN Logo Sign In

The new surge of COVID-19 cases has upended rosters across the NFL in recent weeks. But players haven’t been the only ones affected.

Multiple head coaches have been forced to watch games from home after testing positive for COVID. That list includes Sean Payton (New Orleans Saints), Kliff Kingsbury (Arizona Cardinals), Mike McCarthy (Dallas Cowboys), Robert Saleh (New York Jets) and Kevin Stefanski (Cleveland Browns), who also had to miss a playoff game last season.

Earlier this week, Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians announced he had tested positive, putting his status for Sunday’s matchup with the Jets in doubt.

The New England Patriots have been fortunate in that regard. They have not had a single coach land on the reserve/COVID-19 list since it was instituted last season. But if head coach Bill Belichick did, how would the Patriots replace him on game day?

Belichick was asked that question during his Wednesday morning video conference. He declined to reveal specifics but expressed confidence in his coaching staff.

“We would do the best we could,” Belichick said. “We have a good coaching staff. We have a lot of good coaches.”

Josh McDaniels is the Patriots’ offensive coordinator. New England does not have an official defensive coordinator, with Belichick sharing those duties with outside linebackers coach Steve Belichick and inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo.