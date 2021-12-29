Bills Get 4 Players Back From COVID List including Cole Beasley by SportsGrid 17 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

On Wednesday, the Buffalo Bills announced they activated the following four players from the reserve/COVID-19 list: WR Cole Beasley, WR Gabriel Davis, OL Jon Feliciano, and DE A.J. Epenesa.

We’ve activated WR Cole Beasley, WR Gabriel Davis, OL Jon Feliciano and DE A.J. Epenesa from the Reserve/COVID-19 list. #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/ZgLS9rzErp — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) December 29, 2021

Players can now return to their teams much sooner. The NFL and the Players Association agreed to reduce the isolation period established for COVID protocols from ten to five days. As a result, the Bills will have all four players available when they host the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

Buffalo opened as a 13-point favorite, but now, that number’s as high as 14.5. Although sharp bettors don’t usually lay points with heavy favorites, they’re primarily responsible for the line movement in this instance.

It’s worth noting that in December this season, teams laying double digits are 11-4-1 against the spread for 5.97 units. Sharp bettors are also looking to target the under, with the total currently available at 44.5. The weather might have something to do with it, as the temperature is expected to be below 32 degrees with wind speeds of at least 13 miles per hour.

