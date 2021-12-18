Jayson Tatum To Critics On Leadership: Personality ‘Not Like Kevin Garnett’s’

NESN Logo Sign In

Jayson Tatum has had to answer the same questions about leadership ad nauseam going back to before the start of this NBA season.

A lot of expectations have been placed on him and fellow young All-Star Jaylen Brown as the “two pillars” of the organization, but he self-admittedly is not the most vocal presence in the Boston Celtics locker room.

He’s been the unfair target of criticism all season from media, even recently firing back about reports quoting anonymous opposing coaches claiming he’s a selfish teammate.

Recently appearing on ESPN’s “Up Close” with Sage Steele, Tatum doubled down in self-defense when asked how that criticism made him feel.

“That they don’t know me and they don’t know our environment or they didn’t speak to any of the guys that I played with,” Tatum said in the feature.

“It’s always been baffling to me that they’re not in it, but they get to critique what you’re doing and they don’t know anything about it. And it’s like, yeah, I’m not the most vocal but I talk to my teammates all the time. And the guys that I play with, the guys and the organization, they know you got to be yourself. As much as I love him, I’m not — my personality is not like Kevin Garnett’s and that doesn’t work for me. And I got to be true to myself and do things in my own way for it to be genuine.”

That being said, he understands part of his evolution as a player comes with those intangibles about keeping players connected.