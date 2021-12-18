Romeo Langford Injury: Celtics Wing Leaves Game Early Vs. Warriors

NESN Logo Sign In

BOSTON — UPDATE (8:28 p.m. ET): The Celtics are listing Romeo Langford as questionable to return to Friday night’s action as he deals with neck pain, according to the team.

#NEBHInjuryReport Romeo Langford (neck pain) is questionable to return. — Boston Celtics (@celtics) December 18, 2021

ORIGINAL STORY (8:22 p.m. ET): The already shorthanded Celtics just got even thinner on the wing.

Celtics wing Romeo Langford left the game with just under five minutes remaining in the first quarter Friday night as Boston took on the Golden State Warriors at TD Garden.

Langford landed on the ground hard and went straight to the locker room to get checked out. The young Boston wing was making his first start of the 2021-22 season and seventh of his career so far.

Romeo Langford heads back to the Celtics locker room after hitting the floor hard a few minutes ago and staying in the game. — Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) December 18, 2021

The Celtics can’t afford to lose too many other players right now. They already are without the services of Al Horford, Grant Williams, Jabari Parker, Juancho Hernangomez and Sam Houser after they all were placed in the NBA’s health and safety protocols.