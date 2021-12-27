With Jimmy Garoppolo Apparently Injured, Will Trey Lance Start For 49ers?

NESN Logo Sign In

The San Francisco 49ers found themselves at the center of quarterback drama on Christmas Eve, courtesy of a Twitter like from general manager John Lynch. And if anyone expected some answers when the team practiced Monday, well… the plot only thickened.

Jimmy Garoppolo, who was the subject of ire from 49ers Twitter (and apparently Lynch, who later apologized for “accidentally” liking a Tweet suggesting the team leave him behind in Nashville) following an inconsistent performance against the Tennessee Titans, did not practice Monday.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan attributed the absence to a right thumb injury, according to Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area. But a source told ESPN’s Adam Schefter the injury is believed to be “a more significant injury” than a thumb sprain.

But the timing apparently couldn’t be better. Shanahan told reporters Lance put together “the best consecutive four weeks of practice since we’ve had him,” via Matt Barrows of The Athletic.

Lance has appeared in five games for the 49ers this season, most recently playing five snaps against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 11. His lone start came in Week 5 when Garoppolo was sidelined with a calf injury, and he threw for 192 yards and an interception on 15-of-29 passing.

Garoppolo has totaled 3,494 yards and 19 touchdowns with 10 picks through 14 games this season.

The 49ers host the Houston Texans on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET.