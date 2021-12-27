Mac Jones Offers Thoughts On N’Keal Harry After Brutal Drop In Patriots-Bills

NESN Logo Sign In

Patriots fans clearly — and, perhaps, understandably — are ready to give up on N’Keal Harry, but Mac Jones is standing by the embattled receiver.

Without Nelson Agholor out due to a concussion, Harry saw an increased role in Sunday’s disappointing 33-21 loss to the Buffalo Bills. But he didn’t do much with his opportunity, finishing with two catches on six targets for 15 yards.

The low point: a brutal second-quarter drop on a play that could’ve gone for a 15-yard gain and given the Patriots the ball near midfield. Boos immediately rained down on Harry, who went viral for all the wrong reasons.

“I think that type of stuff happens,” Jones said Monday during his weekly “Merloni & Fauria” WEEI interview. When you look at the route and all that, he ran a great route and he’s made that catch a lot of times. He dropped it. It’s part of sports. And I just told him to play the next play.”

The next play saw Jones again target Harry downfield, with Bills linebacker A.J. Klein tipping the ball before it fell into the hands of safety Micah Hyde.

“We went back to him in that situation,” Jones said. ” … I don’t think it’s anything we’d want to do differently. (Klein) just tipped it and made a great play. … N’Keal’s been working hard, and I think he’s just got to continue to work hard, and he’s been practicing hard, doing all the things he can.

“I don’t think it’s an effort issue. He’s definitely trying to get better just like all of us are.”