Celtics’ Josh Richardson Back In Health And Safety Protocols One Day After Return

Josh Richardson didn’t last very long in his return to the Boston Celtics’ active roster.

The swingman on Saturday returned from a stint in the NBA health and safety protocols, and he did so in electric fashion as he dropped 27 points against the New York Knicks. But one day later, the Celtics announced he re-entered health and safety protocols and was ruled out for the Celtics’ game Monday against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Richardson initially entered the protocols Dec. 10, before Boston played the Phoenix Suns on the road. According to The Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach, the 28-year-old said he never showed symptoms of the virus and tested negative twice before returning to Boston from Phoenix (where he stayed behind following his positive test.)

The Celtics are scheduled to host Philadelphia at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday.