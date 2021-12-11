Celtics’ Josh Richardson Enters NBA’s Health, Safety Protocols

NESN Logo Sign In

One thing after another.

The Boston Celtics already were without Jaylen Brown again. And with the wing getting closer and closer to a return, the team then lost Josh Richardson.

Richardson entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols Friday ahead of Boston’s game against Phoenix. He’ll obviously miss the game against the Sun, but it hasn’t been determined if he tested positive or how much time he will miss.

#NEBHInjuryReport update:



Josh Richardson (Health & Safety Protocols) – OUT — Boston Celtics (@celtics) December 10, 2021

Richardson was unvaccinated as of NBA media day. He now is the fourth member of the Celtics to enter protocols, with coach Ime Udoka, Al Horford and Jaylen Brown already doing a stint.

Unfortunately, the development comes at a time where Richardson was playing a stretch of solid basketball, stepping up in Brown’s absence. Against the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday he had 17 points and five assists off the bench.

The hope is he returns without missing a beat. In the meantime, the Celtics tip off with the Suns at 10 p.m. ET.