After Season-High For Celtics, Josh Richardson Has Earned Bigger Role

Josh Richardson has been one of the most underrated members of the Boston Celtics this season.

But with the team significantly shorthanded Saturday night against the New York Knicks, he stepped up and had his best game yet in a Boston uniform, scoring 27 points, grabbing five rebounds, dishing four assists, and added three steals with no turnovers off the bench.

And at the end of a pretty abysmal third quarter, Richardson put the team on his back, countering with a stellar fourth to help the Celtics secure a 114-107 victory.

“Obviously shot the ball exceptionally well, he’s been playing pretty consistent in general. But you’re seeing a guy that’s getting an opportunity with some guys out, extended minutes. And obviously that’s who he is on defense,” coach Ime Udoka said via Zoom after the game.

“The shooting and aggressiveness offensively was great. Needed (it) and great to see, but he really got into the zone shooting the ball. Guys are finding him, he was not hesitating, and that’s what we want. Quick decisions. Catch and shoot or make a move.”

Richardson’s effort was apparent throughout the game, but there became a point in the third where he realized his hand was hot.

With 2:41 left in the third, Jaylen Brown kicked it out to Richardson for a 26-footer, and things went up from there to erase a deep Knicks run.