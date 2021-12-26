Julian Edelman Reacts To NFL Officials Flagging David Andrews For Taunting

NESN Logo Sign In

Julian Edelman, like many of us, isn’t quite sure what the referees are doing in the Patriots-Bills game.

The officiating was questionable at Gillette Stadium during the all-important matchup between New England and Buffalo, and the most egregious call may have come in the fourth quarter.

Mac Jones was hit late by Matt Milano before David Andrews came to his quarterback’s defense and got in the face of Millano. For whatever reason, Andrews was flagged for taunting.

Edelman took to Twitter to wonder what the heck the refs were doing calling a penalty on Andrews.

“What ever you do don?t talk to the opposing team these days? #whatarewedoing refs,” the former Patriots wide receiver tweeted.

Had Andrews not done anything, he likely would have been ripped by fans for not having his teammates back. Instead, he got penalized for doing so.

Maybe one day we will have some consistency when it comes to officiating.