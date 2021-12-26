Charlie Coyle Latest Bruins Player To Enter NHL’s COVID-19 Protocol

NESN Logo Sign In

COVID-19 continues to make its way through the Boston Bruins’ locker room.

Charlie Coyle became the latest member of the Black and Gold to enter COVID-19 protocol, the team announced Sunday afternoon.

The Bruins previously had 10 players in protocol, including Patrice Bergeron and Craig Smith. The duo was spotted at practice at Warrior Ice Arena on Sunday.

Boston was supposed to return to game action Monday night against the Pittsburgh Penguins at TD Garden, but the NHL extended its pause on the season over the weekend.