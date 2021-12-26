Twitter Has Some Thoughts After Questionable No-Call In Patriots-Bills

Should Jerry Hughes have been called for a penalty?

by

FOXBORO, Mass. — Nothing like a potential missed call to unite football fans everywhere.

New England fans and even Patriots haters had some questions after the referees seemed to reverse a call on Buffalo Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes. A flag was thrown after Hughes grabbed Patriots quarterback Mac Jones on the Bills’ sideline, forcing the rookie quarterback to maneuver himself to avoid injury.

But the flag was picked up — before it was thrown again to hit Trent Brown with a 15-yard penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct.

You can watch the play here.

Twitter had plenty of questions:

What say you?

More Patriots:

Bill Belichick Asked Bold Question After Patriots’ Tough Week 16 Loss To Bills
New England Patriots wide receiver N'Keal Harry
Previous Article

This Wild Stat Sums Up N’Keal Harry’s Rough Patriots Tenure
Boston Bruins center Charlie Coyle
Next Article

Charlie Coyle Latest Bruins Player To Enter NHL’s COVID-19 Protocol

Picked For You

Related