Twitter Has Some Thoughts After Questionable No-Call In Patriots-Bills

FOXBORO, Mass. — Nothing like a potential missed call to unite football fans everywhere.
New England fans and even Patriots haters had some questions after the referees seemed to reverse a call on Buffalo Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes. A flag was thrown after Hughes grabbed Patriots quarterback Mac Jones on the Bills’ sideline, forcing the rookie quarterback to maneuver himself to avoid injury.
But the flag was picked up — before it was thrown again to hit Trent Brown with a 15-yard penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct.
You can watch the play here.
Twitter had plenty of questions:
What say you?