What’s Up With LeBron James’ Weird Instagram Post About COVID-19?

LeBron James has some thoughts on COVID-19. It’s anybody’s guess what they are, exactly, though.

The four-time NBA Most Valuable Player posted a strange Instagram post Friday, featuring a version of the classic Spider-Man meme that’s beloved by weird uncles and embarrassing moms across the social mediaverse. In it, three web-slingers marked, “COVID,” “cold,” and “flu” point at each other.

James included the “shrug” emoji to his caption, which didn’t explain a whole lot. He later added, “Help me out folks,” which also didn’t explain a lot.

Here is a screenshot, in case the post gets deleted:

The post had drawn more than 560,000 likes within a half-hour of being posted, so presumably a lot of people agreed with his take — whatever it was.

Anyway, Merry Christmas, everybody.