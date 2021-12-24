Buccaneers' Mike Evans (Hamstring) Ruled OUT For Sunday Vs. Panthers by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans has officially been ruled out of Sunday’s matchup with the Carolina Panthers due to a hamstring injury, per the team’s Twitter.

WR Mike Evans & S Antoine Winfield Jr. have been ruled out for Sunday. — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) December 24, 2021

This news shouldn’t come as a massive shock since Evans missed practice on both Wednesday and Thursday and capped it off with a third-straight DNP on Friday. With Chris Godwin done for the season, the Buccaneers will heavily rely on wide receivers Tyler Johnson, Scotty Miller, the returning Antonio Brown, and tight end Rob Gronkowski to take on bigger roles in their place.

Evans has made 64 receptions on 100 targets for 899 yards and 11 touchdowns in 14 games this season. With the former Pro Bowler not being placed on injured reserve like running back Leonard Fournette and linebacker Lavonte David, we’ll likely see him again in the regular season barring any setbacks.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Vs. Carolina Panthers Odds

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are currently ten-point favorites against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, with the total set at 43, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.