Rough Mac Jones Struggles Elicit Two-Word Remark From Julian Edelman

The Mac Jones “rookie game” finally arrived Saturday night in Indianapolis.
The Patriots rookie threw a bad interception at the end of the first half against the Colts and opened the second half in a similar fashion. After Jones threw his second pick at Lucas Oil Stadium, longtime Patriots receiver Julian Edelman used Twitter to offer some perspective.
“Rookie pains,” he wrote.
The hot takes surely will be flying after Jones’ rough performance, but the reality is the 2021 first-round pick was due for a stinker. All that matters for New England is how he responds moving forward.
Jones and the Patriots will host the Buffalo Bills next Sunday afternoon.