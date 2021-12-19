Nick Wright Is Loving Every Minute Of Mac Jones, Patriots Struggling

Fans around New England certainly are not enjoying Saturday night’s primetime game against the Indianapolis Colts, but FS1 talking head, and well-known Patriots hater, Nick Wright has shared his satisfaction.
Wright has been on a bit of a Twitter rampage while taking shots at the Patriots, and more notably, quarterback Mac Jones.
“The Colts told the world their plan: Make Mac Jones beat them,” Wright tweeted Saturday night. “He’s responded with more first half turnovers than points, and the Patriots first scoreless first half in years.”
Wright had plenty of others, too.
It was not a great showing by Jones nor the Patriots in the first half and the rookie came back out in the second half and threw his second interception of the game. The Colts took a 20-0 lead on the ensuing possession.