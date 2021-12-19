Nick Wright Is Loving Every Minute Of Mac Jones, Patriots Struggling

NESN Logo Sign In

Fans around New England certainly are not enjoying Saturday night’s primetime game against the Indianapolis Colts, but FS1 talking head, and well-known Patriots hater, Nick Wright has shared his satisfaction.

Wright has been on a bit of a Twitter rampage while taking shots at the Patriots, and more notably, quarterback Mac Jones.

“The Colts told the world their plan: Make Mac Jones beat them,” Wright tweeted Saturday night. “He’s responded with more first half turnovers than points, and the Patriots first scoreless first half in years.”

Wright had plenty of others, too.

Folks were SO BADLY trying to give the Patriots the inside track to winning the AFC? When in actuality, they?re a loss vs. BUF next week from being a Wild Card (at best) and assuredly one-and-done in the playoffs.



Sad! — nick wright (@getnickwright) December 19, 2021

Also, if New England does lose to Buffalo, they?re going to be in a must win game in Week 18 in Miami just to get into the playoffs. — nick wright (@getnickwright) December 19, 2021

Personally, I?ll NEVER forget the full week we had after a quarterback threw the fewest passes in an NFL game in 40 years, in a game where his team scored 1 touchdown, and folks ADAMANTLY argued across media that this was in fact NOT an indictment of said quarterback. — nick wright (@getnickwright) December 19, 2021

It was not a great showing by Jones nor the Patriots in the first half and the rookie came back out in the second half and threw his second interception of the game. The Colts took a 20-0 lead on the ensuing possession.