Manu Ginobili, Chauncey Billups Headline Nominees For Basketball Hall of Fame

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on Tuesday announced its nominees for the Class of 2022.

Manu Ginobili, four-time NBA Champion with the San Antonio Spurs and 2004 Olympic gold medalist from Argentina, headlines the group of first-time nominees, which also includes former Phoenix Suns forward Tom Chambers and five-time WNBA All-Star Lindsay Whalen.

Chauncey Billups, who formerly played for the Boston Celtics and now coaches the Portland Trail Blazers, was nominated again, as was UConn legend and three-time WNBA champion Swin Cash.

Tim Hardaway, Becky Hammon, Shawn Marion, Mark Jackson and even referee Joey Crawford received bids.

The full list of nominees can be found here.

Finalists of the Class of 2022 are to be announced during the NBA’s All-Star festivities in February.

