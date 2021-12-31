Marcus Smart’s Return From Injury Brings ‘Steady Presence’ To Celtics

NESN Logo Sign In

Marcus Smart returned from an injury in the Boston Celtics’ big win Friday over the Phoenix Suns and his impact was felt on the court early and often.

Smart missed the squad’s last two games while dealing with a hand laceration but didn’t miss a beat in the Celtics’ New Year’s Eve win over the Suns and finished the day with a team-high 24 points, nine rebounds and three assists.

Celtics head coach Ime Udoka clearly saw Smart’s impact on the win and described what Smart’s absence has meant to the team in his media availability after their win over Phoenix.

“He’s one of our more cerebral guys that knows when and who to get shots for without me having to call something. He kind of settles us down at times. He gets sped up as well and I tell him ‘You’re the veteran out there. We’ve got to get shots in. When you’re shooting 54%, just get shots,’ Udoka said via team-provided audio. “He got sped up a few times there but for the most part he knows exactly what we want and who we want it to so he was great as far as that.

“Obviously some big buckets early in the game and also the third and fourth quarter, but just a steady presence out there. You’re missing him and the backup and relying on some younger guys who haven’t been in the situations this year so you’re going to see some ups and downs.”

Smart certainly is a polarizing figure in Boston sports with most people either absolutely loving or hating him with not much in between. He moved into the team’s starting point guard position this season after the trade of Kemba Walker and while some may not believe he’s the best, he’s the team’s best in-house option at the moment and his absence illuminated that.

He may miss a three here or there, but he still gives the Celtics a better chance to win than when he’s not playing.