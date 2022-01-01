Courtland Sutton is questionable to play Sunday for the Broncos by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

Courtland Sutton is questionable to play Sunday for the Broncos, Aric DiLalla of the team’s official site reports. As of right now, the Broncos are saying that Sutton has an illness, but the team is currently going through a COVID-19 outbreak, and it’s expected that Sutton may have contracted the virus. The team and Sutton are waiting for the test results to come back and confirm that possibility.

Fellow wide receivers Jerry Jeudy and Tim Patrick are already in the COVID-19 protocols along with LT Calvin Anderson, RT Bobby Massie, DE McTelvin Agim, NT Mike Purcell, LBs Stephen Weatherly, Kenny Young, Bradley Chubb, Andre Mintze, Baron Browning, and Jonathan Cooper, CBs Mike Ford and Bryce Callahan, and FS Caden Sterns.

The Chargers have COVID-19 problems of their own as tight end Jared Cook is also expected to miss this contest due to the virus.

The Broncos are in a must-win situation versus the Chargers on Sunday but will be shorthanded with Drew Lock at quarterback. The Broncos are currently a 7.5 underdog (+275) to the Chargers on Sunday and are +275 on the money line. The game has an over/under of 45, over (-110), and under (-110). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.