More Super Bowl Wins? NFL Analyst Makes Bill Belichick Prediction

Dominique Foxworth doesn’t see Bill Belichick making another ascent to the NFL’s mountaintop.

The Patriots didn’t waste any time returning to playoff-contender status after their ugly 2020 season. But Super Bowl aspirations are an entirely different beast, and New England certainly hasn’t looked like a legitimate contender for football’s biggest stage as the regular season winds down. We also don’t know if Mac Jones is capable of leading a team through a deep playoff run.

During Wednesday’s episode of “First Take,” Foxworth was asked if Belichick already has won his last Super Bowl. The NFL cornerback-turned-analyst believes six is plenty for the future Hall of Famer.

“All right, get ready to tape this and show it when they win the Super Bowl this year,” Foxworth said on ESPN. “Yeah, the man is about to be 70 years old. He’s about to be 70. Seventy! He’ll be 70 years old in April. He’s had an outstanding career. He has six Super Bowls. Super Bowls are hard to win. I know, it feels crazy as I’m saying it but I know it’s not crazy to say that the man’s only going to win six Super Bowls. Like, at some point it has to stop. Winning Super Bowls is hard to do.

“It’s got to stop. It’s hard to do. Things came together for them to win all these Super Bowls and we are suggesting that somehow it’s all gonna come together another time? I don’t know, what’s he got, five more years coaching? Ten? I don’t know. Is he gonna coach when he’s 80? Like, I don’t know. At some point he gotta stop, it’s gotta stop. I think that six is enough. Jeez, six is enough. There’s no more.”

Father Time certainly is not on Belichick’s side here. But until he officially calls it a career, it will be tough to completely count out the Patriots head coach.